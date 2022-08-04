Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $476.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 30.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,903 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, with a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,222,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 36,703 shares of company stock worth $2,595,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

