Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

NYSE FHI remained flat at $34.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

