Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 179,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.