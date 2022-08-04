Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Down 2.6 %

Finning International stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 330,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,770. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.89 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.7920844 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,400. In related news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,400. Insiders have acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 in the last three months.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.