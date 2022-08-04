FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0546 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and $3.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002554 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 99.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,975,990 coins and its circulating supply is 603,297,226 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

