Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.47 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00012383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,345,406 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

