Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.47 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00012383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.26 or 0.07070243 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00154441 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021842 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00256015 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00700170 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00595344 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005570 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Firo
Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,345,406 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
