First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.92.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $99.45. 49,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $5,282,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

