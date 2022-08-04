FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 210,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

