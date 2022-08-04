Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Five Below Stock Up 4.8 %

FIVE opened at $139.18 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

