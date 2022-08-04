Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.50 million-$782.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.14 million. Five9 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.11.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

