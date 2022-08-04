Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Tops $69.41 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $69.41 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.
Flamingo Coin Profile
Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.
Buying and Selling Flamingo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.
