Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 2,062,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 990,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $4,580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $3,431,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 153,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

