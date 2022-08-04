FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.23.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.