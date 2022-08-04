FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $48,214.77 and approximately $450.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

