Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. 3,549,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,509,112. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

