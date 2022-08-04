Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.99 million. Forrester Research also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Forrester Research by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

