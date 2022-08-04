Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.12.

Fortinet Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,902. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $367,905,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 860,561 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

