Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. 33,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

