Freemont Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 22,000 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $275.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average is $260.16.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

