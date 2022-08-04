Freemont Management S.A. Has $11.92 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

