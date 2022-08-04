Freemont Management S.A. Takes $11.23 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

