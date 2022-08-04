Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.82% from the company’s current price.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

