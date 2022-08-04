FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

