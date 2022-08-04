FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.