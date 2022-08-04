Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Josh A. Wetzel Sells 1,250 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $17,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at $10,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Frontier Group stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

