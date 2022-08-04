FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,767. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

