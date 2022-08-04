FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Hits $4.08 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $89.98 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

