FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Tops $7.71

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00034143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $5,808.85 and $29,457.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
