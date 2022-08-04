FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Tops $7.71

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00034143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $5,808.85 and $29,457.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars.

