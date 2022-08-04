FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Oppenheimer currently has a “Maintains” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 14.00%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $46.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 443,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

