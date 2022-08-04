FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Issued By Cormark

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Excellon Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 169.13%.

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,737 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 2.59% of Excellon Resources worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

