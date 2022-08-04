FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

