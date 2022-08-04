FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

