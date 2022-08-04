FY2022 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

STAG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.