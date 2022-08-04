FY2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 7.24%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WWD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

WWD stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Woodward by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Woodward by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

