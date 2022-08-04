Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GANX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,958. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,212.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.