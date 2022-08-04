Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLMD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GLMD stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

