Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
