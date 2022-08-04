Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) Hits Market Cap of $3.88 Million

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Gem Exchange and Trading has a market cap of $3.88 million and $90,976.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded down 59.6% against the dollar. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gem Exchange and Trading Profile

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com.

Buying and Selling Gem Exchange and Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

