Genaro Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $374,191.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

