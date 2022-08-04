General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 586.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 419,783 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $44,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

NYSE GE traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $73.90. 58,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

