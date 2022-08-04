Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

