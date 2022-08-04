Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
