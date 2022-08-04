Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1298000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$840,405.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

