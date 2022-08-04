Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,598. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Glatfelter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $258,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

