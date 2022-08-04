Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,598. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $258,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

