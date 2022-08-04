Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.15. 3,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

(Get Rating)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

