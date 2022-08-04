Global Payments Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.18. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

Shares of GPN opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after buying an additional 73,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.