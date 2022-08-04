Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $194.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,182. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

