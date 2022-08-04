Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.