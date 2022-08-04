Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFAS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.44% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

