GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.
GoDaddy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 9,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,628. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Insider Transactions at GoDaddy
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $938,855. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
