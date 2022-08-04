GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 9,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,628. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $938,855. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

