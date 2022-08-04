Govi (GOVI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $114,486.00

Govi (GOVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Govi has a market cap of $5.26 million and $114,486.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Govi has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,720,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

